ValuEngine Upgrades Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) to Sell

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Monday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HPE. UBS Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $6.50 to $9.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 27th. Standpoint Research raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $11.44.

NYSE:HPE opened at $11.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a PE ratio of -562.00, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.23. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $16.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.67.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HPE. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 19.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,929,167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,153,000 after purchasing an additional 652,853 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth approximately $1,852,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 105.1% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 91,620 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $891,000 after purchasing an additional 46,944 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 40.0% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 5,952 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 38.1% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 196,770 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,914,000 after purchasing an additional 54,241 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.89% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data from edge to cloud. The company offers industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

