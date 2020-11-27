Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) Holdings Cut by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 14.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,999 shares during the quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $3,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIG. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 77.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 224,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,944,000 after buying an additional 98,025 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VIG traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $138.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,638,574. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $133.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $125.27. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $87.71 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

