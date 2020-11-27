Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Bought by Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.

Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 11.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Argent Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.7% during the second quarter. Spears Abacus Advisors LLC now owns 12,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.0% during the second quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 20,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.7% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 4,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 30,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $56.90. 30,531 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,234. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $35.41 and a twelve month high of $56.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.09.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

