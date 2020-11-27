Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Acquired by JRM Investment Counsel LLC

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,661 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,876 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 2.9% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $4,158,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 29.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,524,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,417,775,000 after acquiring an additional 9,740,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 214,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,149,000 after buying an additional 18,625 shares in the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 23.4% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 3,306,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,243,000 after buying an additional 627,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Efficient Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 19.8% in the second quarter. Efficient Wealth Management LLC now owns 146,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,702,000 after buying an additional 24,300 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VEA traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $45.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,704,136. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $28.46 and a 52-week high of $45.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.49.

