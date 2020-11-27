Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 1,790.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,033 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,661 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VUG. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000.

Get Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VUG opened at $241.77 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $217.65. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $133.57 and a one year high of $247.78.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.