Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) Shares Sold by Capital Analysts LLC

Capital Analysts LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,756 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411 shares during the quarter. Capital Analysts LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 61,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 18,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,308,000. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 12,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $90.45 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.87. Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $60.07 and a 12-month high of $94.86.

