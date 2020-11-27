Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) is Clearstead Advisors LLC’s 5th Largest Position

Clearstead Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VO) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 192,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,425 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares comprises about 3.6% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares worth $33,923,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VO. Walled Lake Planning & Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares by 68.5% in the second quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VO stock traded up $0.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $200.51. 2,257 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 943,995. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $187.83 and its 200 day moving average is $174.04. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $110.05 and a 1 year high of $200.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

