Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) is Clearstead Advisors LLC’s Largest Position

Clearstead Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 346,164 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,684 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.4% of Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest holding. Clearstead Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $106,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cabana LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. CX Institutional boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 589.5% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Garland Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Garland Capital Management Inc. now owns 144 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VOO traded up $1.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $334.40. 37,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,215. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $200.55 and a twelve month high of $335.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $319.30 and a 200 day moving average of $301.53.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

