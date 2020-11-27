Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) is JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s 4th Largest Position

JRM Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,496 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for about 8.0% of JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. JRM Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $11,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 11,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $314,000. DiMeo Schneider & Associates L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,943,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 10.8% during the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 28,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $337,000.

VTI stock traded up $0.73 during trading on Friday, reaching $188.25. The stock had a trading volume of 50,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,811,717. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $178.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.78. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $187.82.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

