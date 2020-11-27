Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) Shares Gap Down to $0.52

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.52, but opened at $0.48. Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) shares last traded at $0.48, with a volume of 590 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.82, a current ratio of 7.92 and a quick ratio of 7.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.97 million and a P/E ratio of -28.89. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.45.

Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 31st. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C($0.01). As a group, analysts expect that Velocity Minerals Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert Charles Kopple acquired 85,000 shares of Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of C$0.48 per share, for a total transaction of C$40,919.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,013,072 shares in the company, valued at C$1,450,504.91. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 437,000 shares of company stock worth $198,004.

About Velocity Minerals Ltd. (VLC.V) (CVE:VLC)

Velocity Minerals Ltd., a gold exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Bulgaria. Its principal property is the Rozino gold project located in the municipalities of Ivaylovgrad and Krumovgrad in southeast Bulgaria. The company also holds an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the Iglika gold-copper property that covers an area of 105 square kilometers located in southeastern Bulgaria.

