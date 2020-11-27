Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) Receives $40.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eighteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, twelve have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.57.

VTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ventas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Ventas from $23.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Ventas from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ventas in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

In related news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ventas by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 54,153,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,983,084,000 after acquiring an additional 5,038,308 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 700.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,428,706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $227,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750,131 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Ventas by 126.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,443,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $354,307,000 after purchasing an additional 4,723,283 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Ventas in the second quarter worth approximately $82,733,000. Finally, Cbre Clarion Securities LLC lifted its position in Ventas by 137.6% in the second quarter. Cbre Clarion Securities LLC now owns 1,690,581 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,909,000 after purchasing an additional 979,171 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

Ventas stock traded down $1.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $47.97. 17,894 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,710,616. Ventas has a one year low of $13.35 and a one year high of $63.38. The stock has a market cap of $18.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.11.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. Ventas had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 3.88%. The firm had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Ventas will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Ventas Company Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

