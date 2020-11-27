Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) Shares Gap Up to $1.70

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $1.70, but opened at $1.99. Verastem shares last traded at $2.00, with a volume of 276,605 shares changing hands.

VSTM has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut Verastem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Verastem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Verastem currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.50.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $288.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 4.80 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. Verastem had a negative net margin of 590.19% and a negative return on equity of 189.37%. On average, analysts anticipate that Verastem, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $319,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $62,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Verastem during the first quarter valued at $86,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Verastem by 75.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 6,823 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Verastem by 16.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 53,378 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.15% of the company’s stock.

Verastem Company Profile (NASDAQ:VSTM)

Verastem, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focusing on developing and commercializing medicines to improve the survival and quality of life of cancer patients. It markets COPIKTRA (duvelisib), an oral inhibitor of phosphoinositide 3-kinase (PI3K) and dual inhibitor of PI3K-delta and PI3K-gamma, which is indicated for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia/small lymphocytic lymphoma after at least two prior therapies and relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma (FL) after at least two prior systemic therapies.

