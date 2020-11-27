VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) Shares Bought by Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC

Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC raised its position in VerifyMe, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VRME) by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,627 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,475 shares during the period. Quadrant Private Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.69% of VerifyMe worth $124,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, SFE Investment Counsel acquired a new stake in VerifyMe in the 2nd quarter worth about $149,000.

Shares of VerifyMe stock traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $3.00. 29,000 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 81,220. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.87. VerifyMe, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.29 and a 1-year high of $7.53.

VerifyMe (OTCMKTS:VRME) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter.

About VerifyMe

VerifyMe, Inc provides security solutions for the identification and authentication of people, products, and packaging for various applications in the United States. The company offers RainbowSecure technology that combines an invisible ink with a proprietary tuned laser to enable counterfeit products to be exposed; SecureLight technology, which changes the color of ink for use in various applications, including credit cards, driver's licenses, passports, stock certificates, clothing labels, currencies, ID cards, and tax stamps, as well as to protect apparels, pharmaceuticals, and other physical products; and SecureLight+ technology, a solution that can be authenticated by proprietary tuned laser devices, and with fluorescent lighting.

