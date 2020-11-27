VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by UBS Oconnor LLC

UBS Oconnor LLC lessened its holdings in shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 209,820 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,800 shares during the quarter. UBS Oconnor LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $4,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VICI. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the third quarter worth $375,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in VICI Properties by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,187,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,760,000 after purchasing an additional 376,973 shares in the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in VICI Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,635,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in VICI Properties by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 27,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of VICI Properties by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period.

In other VICI Properties news, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.92 per share, for a total transaction of $121,992.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 101,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,602.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director James R. Abrahamson bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $24.79 per share, with a total value of $123,950.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 90,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,250,535.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of VICI traded up $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.59. 51,340 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,186,271. VICI Properties Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.28. The company has a current ratio of 99.57, a quick ratio of 99.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.32. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 46.09%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VICI shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on VICI Properties in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on VICI Properties from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. VICI Properties has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

