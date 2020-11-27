Vida Ventures Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,798,163 Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO)

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,798,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,809,000. Allogene Therapeutics comprises about 42.5% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned about 1.28% of Allogene Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 101,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,944,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 51.7% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 477 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 2.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 9.7% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Allogene Therapeutics by 8.0% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the period. 61.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allogene Therapeutics alerts:

ALLO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Allogene Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Allogene Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.36.

Shares of ALLO traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $31.63. The stock had a trading volume of 5,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 927,133. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.59. Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $55.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -14.93 and a beta of 1.64.

Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.54) by $0.02. As a group, analysts anticipate that Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Eric Thomas Schmidt sold 15,000 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.30, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alison Moore sold 35,264 shares of Allogene Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $1,481,088.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 205,950 shares of company stock valued at $8,193,029. Insiders own 31.30% of the company’s stock.

Allogene Therapeutics Profile

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company, develops and commercializes genetically engineered allogeneic T cell therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T cell product candidate, which is in Phase I clinical trials for the treatment of pediatric and adult patients with R/R CD19 positive B-cell ALL; ALLO-501, an anti-CD19 allogeneic CAR T cell product candidate that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of R/R non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and ALLO-501A for the treatment R/R large B-cell lymphoma or transformed follicular lymphoma.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share (EPS)



Receive News & Ratings for Allogene Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allogene Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.