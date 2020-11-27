Vida Ventures Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 770,845 Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX)

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 770,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,248,000. Homology Medicines accounts for 5.2% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Vida Ventures Advisors LLC owned 1.70% of Homology Medicines at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Homology Medicines by 43.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. American Investment Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.1% in the second quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 27.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 14.9% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,842 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Homology Medicines by 3.9% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 58,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $888,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. 83.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Homology Medicines alerts:

NASDAQ:FIXX traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,008. Homology Medicines, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.19 and a fifty-two week high of $22.50. The company has a market capitalization of $434.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.45 and a beta of -0.24. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average of $12.59.

Homology Medicines (NASDAQ:FIXX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.19. Homology Medicines had a negative net margin of 5,764.94% and a negative return on equity of 53.10%. Sell-side analysts expect that Homology Medicines, Inc. will post -3.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FIXX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Homology Medicines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Homology Medicines from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Homology Medicines in a research report on Monday, August 10th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $37.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Homology Medicines from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Homology Medicines currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Homology Medicines Company Profile

Homology Medicines, Inc, a genetic medicines company, focuses on transforming the lives of patients suffering from rare genetic diseases. Its proprietary platform is designed to utilize its human hematopoietic stem cell derived adeno-associated virus vectors (AAVHSCs) to deliver genetic medicines in vivo either through a gene therapy or nuclease-free gene editing across a range of genetic disorders.

Recommended Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Homology Medicines, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIXX).

Receive News & Ratings for Homology Medicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Homology Medicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.