Vida Ventures Advisors LLC Invests $16.43 Million in Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST)

Vida Ventures Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:OYST) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 778,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,433,000. Oyster Point Pharma accounts for approximately 10.3% of Vida Ventures Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its position in Oyster Point Pharma by 81.9% during the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 282,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,968,000 after acquiring an additional 127,274 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 6.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 6,161 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 16.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 489,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,343,000 after acquiring an additional 67,815 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 17.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 3,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oyster Point Pharma by 23.0% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 349,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,387,000 after acquiring an additional 65,431 shares during the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ OYST traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.68. The stock had a trading volume of 3,599 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,834. The firm has a market cap of $536.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.90. Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.19 and a fifty-two week high of $41.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.54 and a 200-day moving average of $24.74.

Oyster Point Pharma (NASDAQ:OYST) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.74) by $0.11. Equities analysts anticipate that Oyster Point Pharma, Inc. will post -2.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OYST has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. BidaskClub raised Oyster Point Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Oyster Point Pharma in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th.

About Oyster Point Pharma

Oyster Point Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical therapies to treat ocular surface diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is OC-01, a nicotinic acetylcholine receptor agonist that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of signs and symptoms of dry eye disease.

