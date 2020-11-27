VIDT Datalink (VIDT) Trading Down 24.1% Over Last 7 Days

VIDT Datalink (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. VIDT Datalink has a market capitalization of $22.49 million and $771,851.00 worth of VIDT Datalink was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIDT Datalink token can now be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00002747 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, VIDT Datalink has traded down 24.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00072853 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006060 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.96 or 0.00023904 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00343169 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006038 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00003508 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $513.08 or 0.03097919 BTC.

VIDT Datalink Profile

VIDT is a token. It was first traded on August 18th, 2018. VIDT Datalink’s total supply is 57,386,799 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,428,303 tokens. The official message board for VIDT Datalink is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. VIDT Datalink’s official website is about.v-id.org. VIDT Datalink’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain.

Buying and Selling VIDT Datalink

VIDT Datalink can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIDT Datalink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIDT Datalink should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase VIDT Datalink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

