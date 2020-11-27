Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Aristides Capital LLC

Aristides Capital LLC trimmed its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 25.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,770 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 6,500 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Aristides Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Aristides Capital LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,753,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in V. DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 563,384 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $108,829,000 after acquiring an additional 5,924 shares during the period. Fundamentun LLC boosted its holdings in Visa by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Fundamentun LLC now owns 16,079 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 48,573 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,383,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 131,457 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,393,000 after buying an additional 21,594 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,482 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.52 during trading on Friday, reaching $210.37. The company had a trading volume of 118,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,923,509. The firm has a market capitalization of $409.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $197.91. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $133.93 and a fifty-two week high of $217.65.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Visa had a return on equity of 40.65% and a net margin of 51.37%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.03 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 13th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 12th. This is an increase from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Visa’s payout ratio is 23.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Visa from $227.00 to $234.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $212.00 price objective (down previously from $233.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $243.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research note on Sunday, October 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.14.

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.82, for a total transaction of $1,405,740.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 124,090 shares in the company, valued at $24,919,753.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.53, for a total value of $1,642,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 120,090 shares in the company, valued at $21,920,027.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

