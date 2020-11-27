Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) Receives $89.60 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Visteon Co. (NYSE:VC) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $89.60.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Visteon from $65.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $76.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Visteon from $28.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Visteon from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

In other news, SVP Matthew M. Cole sold 4,317 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.02, for a total transaction of $401,567.34. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $438,589.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 1,000 shares of Visteon stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.12, for a total transaction of $93,120.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $329,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in Visteon during the second quarter worth about $39,742,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Visteon by 478.2% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 392,708 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $26,901,000 after buying an additional 324,787 shares during the last quarter. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000. Iszo Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,211,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Visteon by 132.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 283,924 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $19,449,000 after purchasing an additional 161,708 shares during the period.

Visteon stock traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $118.76. 469 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,599. Visteon has a 52-week low of $38.69 and a 52-week high of $127.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $95.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.38.

Visteon (NYSE:VC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The auto parts company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $747.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $704.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Visteon’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Visteon Corporation engineers, designs, and manufactures cockpit electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including standard analog gauge clusters to high-resolution, all-digital, fully reconfigurable, 2-D, and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities; and audio and infotainment systems that allows vehicle occupants to connect their mobile devices to the system and safely access phone functions, listen to music, stream media, and enable mobile connectivity applications.

