VNDC (VNDC) One Day Volume Tops $197.00

VNDC (CURRENCY:VNDC) traded down 12.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on November 27th. During the last seven days, VNDC has traded down 14.3% against the dollar. VNDC has a market cap of $3.79 million and $197.00 worth of VNDC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VNDC token can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get VNDC alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001817 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002853 BTC.

STASIS EURS (EURS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00010638 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000757 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00009155 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000208 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001941 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded down 41.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000715 BTC.

LHT (LHT) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0301 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded down 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0196 or 0.00000117 BTC.

VNDC Token Profile

VNDC is a token. It was first traded on October 2nd, 2019. VNDC’s total supply is 118,691,454,400 tokens and its circulating supply is 101,920,252,781 tokens. VNDC’s official Twitter account is @Vndcstable and its Facebook page is accessible here. VNDC’s official website is vndc.io.

VNDC Token Trading

VNDC can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNDC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNDC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNDC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for VNDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNDC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.