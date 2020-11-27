Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) Stock Price Up 3.2%

Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS) rose 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as €39.25 ($46.18) and last traded at €39.25 ($46.18). Approximately 16,423 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 52% from the average daily volume of 33,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at €38.05 ($44.76).

VOS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Independent Research set a €43.00 ($50.59) target price on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Berenberg Bank set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Warburg Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on shares of Vossloh AG (VOS.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €40.80 ($48.00).

The company has a market capitalization of $688.52 million and a P/E ratio of -15.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of €33.91 and a 200 day moving average price of €36.87.

About Vossloh AG (VOS.F) (ETR:VOS)

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates in three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

