Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Sold by Montag A & Associates Inc.

Montag A & Associates Inc. decreased its position in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,659 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,699 shares during the quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,071,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VMC. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.7% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,460 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.4% during the second quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,686 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,440,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.9% during the third quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 13,614 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.3% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,985 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,103,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. 88.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on VMC. TheStreet raised shares of Vulcan Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Vulcan Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $147.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $145.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.84.

Shares of NYSE VMC traded down $1.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.46. 4,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,217,496. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.58, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.74. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $65.56 and a 1 year high of $153.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $143.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The construction company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 12.60%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.68 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Vulcan Materials’s payout ratio is currently 28.94%.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP Jerry F. Perkins, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total transaction of $411,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $716,445. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction materials primarily in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.