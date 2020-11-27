Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Wacker Chemie AG (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Friday, August 28th. Warburg Research raised Wacker Chemie to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Baader Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a report on Wednesday, August 19th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WKCMF traded down $2.30 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $120.75. The stock had a trading volume of 65 shares, compared to its average volume of 175. Wacker Chemie has a 52 week low of $34.00 and a 52 week high of $123.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.09.

About Wacker Chemie

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, paint, and adhesive solutions.

