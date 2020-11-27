Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Shares Bought by Clearstead Advisors LLC

Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,600 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WMT. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at $417,050,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 13,727.6% during the 3rd quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,629,170 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $227,937,000 after purchasing an additional 1,617,388 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2,168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 919,283 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $110,112,000 after purchasing an additional 878,759 shares during the period. Crake Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the 2nd quarter worth about $99,751,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 41.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,834,064 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $339,464,000 after purchasing an additional 823,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total transaction of $103,186,062.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares in the company, valued at $1,553,595,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total transaction of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares in the company, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712 over the last quarter. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 19th. MKM Partners boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $157.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Walmart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.29.

Walmart stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $151.74. 95,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,916. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

