Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp cut its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 323,751 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,259 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned 0.08% of Waste Management worth $36,639,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Coastal Capital Group Inc. grew its position in Waste Management by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 292 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Blue Square Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Waste Management in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Tara J. Hmmer sold 8,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.85, for a total value of $1,096,320.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,904 shares in the company, valued at $3,455,910.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James C. Fish, Jr. sold 24,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.09, for a total transaction of $3,036,753.39. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 283,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,947,343.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,326 shares of company stock valued at $8,323,999. 0.16% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on WM shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.47.

NYSE:WM opened at $119.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market cap of $50.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.34 and a 1-year high of $126.79.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a $0.545 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Waste Management’s payout ratio is 49.55%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

