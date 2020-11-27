Wedbush Raises Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Price Target to $170.00

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ETSY. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $100.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Etsy from $112.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $140.68.

Get Etsy alerts:

Shares of ETSY stock opened at $145.09 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $137.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.02. Etsy has a 52 week low of $29.95 and a 52 week high of $154.88.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. Etsy had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 46.30%. The firm had revenue of $451.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.72 million. Analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total value of $6,076,773.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at $3,702,904.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director M Michele Burns sold 8,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.56, for a total value of $1,088,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,480,342.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 429,909 shares of company stock valued at $55,929,971 over the last three months. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Stamina Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $12,683,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 90.6% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 396,729 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $48,254,000 after acquiring an additional 188,601 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Etsy during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Etsy by 7.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 217,913 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,505,000 after acquiring an additional 14,583 shares in the last quarter. 91.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Article: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.