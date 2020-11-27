Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Upgraded at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has $32.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on WFC. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sell rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $31.30.

Wells Fargo & Company stock opened at $28.59 on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $54.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The stock has a market cap of $118.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.27, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $18.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.87 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 6th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 9.13%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WFC. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 28,566,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $731,291,000 after buying an additional 929,961 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,032,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $517,990,000 after buying an additional 1,471,505 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 34.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 18,439,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,519,000 after buying an additional 4,760,961 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 10,380,411 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,459,000 after buying an additional 55,776 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 9,766,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $250,030,000 after buying an additional 3,878,204 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

