Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) Receives $61.71 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Western Digital Co. (NASDAQ:WDC) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the thirty brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have issued a hold recommendation and twenty have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $61.71.

WDC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho cut their price objective on Western Digital from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Cowen increased their price target on Western Digital from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Western Digital from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Western Digital from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Western Digital from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd.

Get Western Digital alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WDC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Western Digital by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 291,747 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $14,022,000 after acquiring an additional 22,751 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Western Digital by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 34,192 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after buying an additional 3,669 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,602 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 45,103 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Western Digital by 875.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Western Digital stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.94. 45,205 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,976,125. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Western Digital has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $72.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.25 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The data storage provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.31. Western Digital had a positive return on equity of 6.72% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.83 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Western Digital will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Western Digital Company Profile

Western Digital Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions. It offers client devices, including hard disk drives (HDDs) and solid state drives (SSDs) for computing devices, such as desktop and notebook personal computers (PCs), smart video systems, gaming consoles, and set top boxes; flash-based embedded storage products for mobile phones, tablets, notebook PCs, and other portable and wearable devices, as well as automotive, Internet of Things, industrial, and connected home applications; flash-based memory wafers; and embedded storage solutions and flash products.

Featured Story: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.