Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,107 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 167.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,769 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,107 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Tesla by 1,259.2% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,433 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,254 shares during the period. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Tesla by 330.1% during the third quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 5,565 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares in the last quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. grew its stake in Tesla by 405.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,525 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $230,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the 3rd quarter valued at $16,228,000. Institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock traded up $20.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $594.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 747,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,598,125. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $437.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $329.49. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.42 and a 12-month high of $574.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $544.10 billion, a PE ratio of 1,494.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a net margin of 1.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The business had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $416.15, for a total value of $520,187.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 58,124 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,188,302.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.44, for a total transaction of $581,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,837 shares in the company, valued at $8,460,527.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 176,974 shares of company stock valued at $75,301,295. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TSLA. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Tesla in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $339.00 target price for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upgraded Tesla from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $516.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Tesla to $500.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Independent Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded Tesla from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $450.00 to $488.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $277.78.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

