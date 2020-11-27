Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 187 Shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,139 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Dominion Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. 60.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Dominion Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Dominion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $81.00 to $86.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.18.

Shares of NYSE:D traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $79.00. 14,905 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,016,300. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.79 and a 1-year high of $90.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $64.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3,970.50, a PEG ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 0.37.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 3rd. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.68%.

In related news, CEO Thomas F. Farrell II sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.63, for a total transaction of $4,031,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,101,044 shares in the company, valued at $88,777,177.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 150,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,120,000. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Dominion Energy Virginia segment engages in the regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Gas Transmission & Storage segment operates interstate natural gas transmission pipelines and underground storage systems, as well as engages in nonregulated retail natural gas marketing, and development of renewable natural gas and LNG infrastructure.

