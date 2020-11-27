Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires 67 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Amgen by 7.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,263,835 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,472,598,000 after purchasing an additional 501,592 shares during the period. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 1.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 49,185 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,601,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Amgen during the second quarter worth about $400,000. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 6.2% during the second quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 24,129 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,413 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in Amgen by 23.6% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 12,311 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 2,352 shares during the period. 71.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMGN shares. ValuEngine cut shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BidaskClub cut shares of Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $255.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Amgen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Amgen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $253.54.

In other Amgen news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $60,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMGN traded up $3.24 on Friday, reaching $223.55. 26,932 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,602,416. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average is $230.37 and its 200-day moving average is $238.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $264.97.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Amgen had a net margin of 29.42% and a return on equity of 95.55%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.60 per share. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 13th. Amgen’s payout ratio is 43.18%.

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

