Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 7,788 iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,053,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 119.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF by 88.5% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 147 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IXN traded up $2.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $281.00. 110 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,084. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $155.91 and a 1-year high of $283.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $269.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.41.

iShares Global Tech ETF Company Profile

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

