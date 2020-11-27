Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Boosts Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,545 shares of the payment services company’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,157,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AXP. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 500 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 73.8% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 511 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other American Express news, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 14,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.85, for a total value of $1,435,994.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,633 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,358,906.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Anna Marrs sold 2,064 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $246,771.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

AXP has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Express from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. UBS Group upgraded American Express from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, October 25th. 140166 downgraded American Express from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of American Express in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.08.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $121.52. 37,280 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,256,429. The company has a market cap of $96.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $105.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.68. American Express has a 1 year low of $67.00 and a 1 year high of $138.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 23rd. The payment services company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $8.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 billion. American Express had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 21.31%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that American Express will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Investors of record on Friday, October 9th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 8th. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.98%.

American Express Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; expense management products and services; and lifestyle services.

