Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys 1,308 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 15,301 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ACWX. FMR LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,727,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,007,000 after acquiring an additional 926,621 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 103.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 24.1% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 38,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 26,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 1,531 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

Shares of ACWX stock traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,956,131. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $51.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.56.

Featured Story: Float

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.