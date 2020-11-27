Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 73,998 iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 73,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $44,000. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Estate Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000.

Shares of SCZ stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $65.35. 6,403 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,818,198. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $37.73 and a 1-year high of $65.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.12.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

