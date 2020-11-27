Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,565 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 655 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,460,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC acquired a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Comcast in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 79.6% in the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 1,640.0% in the second quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 75.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CMCSA shares. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.33.

Comcast stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.88. 94,000 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,413,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $239.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $52.49. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.97.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The cable giant reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.14. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 6th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 5th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.