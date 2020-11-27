Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,182 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,759 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.3% during the second quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 27,626,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,235,468,000 after acquiring an additional 75,034 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 18.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,533,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $779,653,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,089 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.6% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,386,892 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $777,542,000 after acquiring an additional 281,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,745,227 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,554,000 after acquiring an additional 229,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 9.2% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,707,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $344,668,000 after acquiring an additional 649,907 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XOM stock traded down $0.14 during trading on Friday, reaching $40.67. The stock had a trading volume of 182,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,932,930. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 52 week low of $30.11 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The firm has a market cap of $172.55 billion, a PE ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.56%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.67%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on XOM. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Exxon Mobil from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners assumed coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Exxon Mobil from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 11th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.61.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

