Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.40 Million Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,274 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Tortoise Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in Walmart during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 42.0% during the second quarter. Atlantic Trust LLC now owns 284 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 57.6% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 260 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new position in Walmart during the second quarter worth about $38,000. 29.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Walmart from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Walmart from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Walmart has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.29.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 752,085 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.20, for a total value of $103,186,062.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,323,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,595,176. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,265,591.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,642,085 shares of company stock worth $235,787,712. 50.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.56 on Friday, reaching $152.39. 45,871 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,204,916. The company has a market capitalization of $430.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $102.00 and a 52 week high of $153.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $133.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.13% and a net margin of 3.30%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

