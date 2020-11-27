Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $3.93 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,883 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,436 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,925,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 28,320,986 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,934,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,549,646 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,136,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,063,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,179,064 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,789,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $827,968,000 after acquiring an additional 177,229 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 10,936,873 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $768,198,000 after acquiring an additional 92,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,912,006 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $676,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170,764 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $86.94. 16,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,536,588. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $88.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.95 and a 200 day moving average of $71.76.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

