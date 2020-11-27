Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Has $766,000 Holdings in The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,088 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Progressive were worth $766,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $819,000 after acquiring an additional 2,965 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in The Progressive by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 162,094 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 21,503 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in The Progressive by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,340 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Progressive by 62.8% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Progressive alerts:

In related news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.94, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 330,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,393,050.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.56, for a total transaction of $3,157,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 419,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,211,463.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,670 shares of company stock valued at $11,742,637 in the last quarter. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PGR traded down $1.17 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $88.23. 19,713 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $88.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The Progressive Co. has a 1-year low of $62.18 and a 1-year high of $102.05.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.55 billion. The Progressive had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 12.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Progressive Co. will post 7.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on PGR shares. Barclays assumed coverage on The Progressive in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. Argus downgraded The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. ValuEngine cut The Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. MKM Partners upped their target price on The Progressive from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Finally, Benchmark cut The Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.50.

About The Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

Featured Article: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR).

Receive News & Ratings for The Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.