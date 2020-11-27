Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,008 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in Duke Energy by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 43,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,432 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,714,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,277,250,000 after acquiring an additional 355,234 shares in the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $339,000. RFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 6,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quilter Plc raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 4,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $385,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 56.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.63, for a total transaction of $324,205.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy stock traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $95.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,781,719. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.36 and a 200-day moving average of $85.90. The stock has a market cap of $70.76 billion, a PE ratio of 35.22, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $62.13 and a one year high of $103.79.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.34 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 8.68%. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Duke Energy from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Scotiabank cut Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.29.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

