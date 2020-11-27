Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,223 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 21.2% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $14,808,000. People s United Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 32,143 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1,225.0% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $591,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO stock traded up $2.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $263.94. 1,380 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 525,513. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $129.54 and a 12-month high of $263.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $241.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.25.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

