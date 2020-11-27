Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 29.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 777 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Shopify by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,248,062 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,188,075,000 after purchasing an additional 942,540 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,300,244 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,132,592,000 after purchasing an additional 341,548 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Shopify by 171.0% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 387,560 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $368,099,000 after purchasing an additional 244,534 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Shopify during the 3rd quarter valued at $234,983,000. Finally, Coatue Management LLC grew its holdings in Shopify by 12,090.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 166,639 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,173,000 after purchasing an additional 165,272 shares in the last quarter. 59.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Shopify stock traded up $22.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,042.11. The stock had a trading volume of 20,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,612,586. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,004.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $945.99. The company has a market capitalization of $124.29 billion, a PE ratio of -1,671.32, a P/E/G ratio of 96.18 and a beta of 1.48. Shopify Inc. has a 1 year low of $305.30 and a 1 year high of $1,146.91.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The software maker reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.21. The business had revenue of $767.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.60 million. Shopify had a negative net margin of 3.25% and a positive return on equity of 0.32%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 96.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Shopify Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SHOP shares. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Shopify in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,150.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,318.00 to $1,323.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $700.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $1,250.00 price objective on shares of Shopify in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,150.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,045.82.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

