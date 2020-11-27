Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Purchases 671 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,619 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,755,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AT&T by 10.4% in the second quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $62,000. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the second quarter worth about $65,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of AT&T in the third quarter worth about $81,000. 52.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AT&T stock remained flat at $$28.99 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 221,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,445,496. The firm has a market cap of $206.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.69. AT&T Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.08 and a 52-week high of $39.55. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $27.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The technology company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $42.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 6.84%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, October 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.26%.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of AT&T in a report on Monday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AT&T from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Wolfe Research began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Barclays began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded AT&T from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.50.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

