Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) by 12.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $713,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 10.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,244,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,268,215,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573,370 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 103.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,936,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $233,414,000 after purchasing an additional 1,997,036 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 34.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,766,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $290,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220,409 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 71.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,580,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,235,000 after purchasing an additional 659,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its stake in Prudential Financial by 33.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,258,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,618,000 after purchasing an additional 318,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Prudential Financial alerts:

In other Prudential Financial news, SVP Timothy L. Schmidt sold 5,334 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.54, for a total transaction of $370,926.36. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,932,099.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRU traded down $0.38 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $78.35. 9,814 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,987,466. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $65.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.62 and a 1-year high of $97.24.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $13.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Prudential Financial had a positive return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.22 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 9.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 23rd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.64%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prudential Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded Prudential Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on Prudential Financial in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Prudential Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.70.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

Featured Article: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU).

Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.