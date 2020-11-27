Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 845 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,206,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VUG. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 49.4% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,127,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,743,496,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677,001 shares in the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 6,984.6% during the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 2,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,724 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares by 207.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.57 during trading on Friday, hitting $243.34. 9,481 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,172,629. Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $247.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.65.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

