Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 251.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,637 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,612 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $3,875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 395 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 2,179 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 293 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 358 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 75.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Henry Samueli bought 101,740 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $361.45 per share, with a total value of $36,773,923.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 57,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.20, for a total transaction of $20,364,666.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 447,208 shares of company stock valued at $163,768,916 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVGO. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $345.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $322.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $384.73.

Broadcom stock traded up $7.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $397.90. The company had a trading volume of 9,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,525. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Broadcom Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.67 and a 52 week high of $395.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $373.29 and a 200-day moving average of $334.60. The firm has a market cap of $158.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.33, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.98.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $5.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.24 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.76 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 32.44%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.16 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 18.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Solutions, Infrastructure Software, and Intellectual Property licensing.

Recommended Story: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.