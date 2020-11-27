Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 14,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,796 shares during the quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,602,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLD. Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $25,000. TFC Financial Management purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $29,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 88.7% during the third quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 183 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Savior LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 400.0% during the third quarter. Savior LLC now owns 195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded down $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $166.91. 300,548 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,713,094. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $136.12 and a 1 year high of $194.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $174.72.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

