Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,190 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 4,191 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $2,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Grace Capital purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Truist Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 48,473,224 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,793,995,000 after purchasing an additional 13,312,350 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Truist Financial by 80.3% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 50,578 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,924,000 after purchasing an additional 22,522 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam raised its position in Truist Financial by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ossiam now owns 64,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,453,000 after purchasing an additional 10,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis increased its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 35,306 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after acquiring an additional 14,923 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TFC. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Truist Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Truist Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 21st. TheStreet upgraded Truist Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Truist Financial from $40.00 to $43.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

In other news, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total value of $54,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kimberly Moore-Wright sold 1,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $61,637.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,355 shares of company stock valued at $228,825. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Truist Financial stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $48.54. 56,673 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,453,716. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.50, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.40. Truist Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $24.01 and a 1 year high of $56.92.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.48 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 16.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 85.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.19%.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services for small and mid-size businesses, public agencies, local governments, corporations, and individuals in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings.

